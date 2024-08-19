Maryland native Wale has long been one of hip-hop’s most well-known sneakerheads. His breakout 2007, “Nike Boots,” was an ode to one of his beloved DMV Area’s favorite footwear staples, he’s got one of the largest, most renowned sneaker collections of just about anyone in hip-hop, and he’s had a couple of high-profile collabs with athletic shoe brands like Asics and Saucony. But despite all this, somehow, he’s never actually gotten to do an official team-up with the biggest sneaker brand of all, Nike. Until now.

Wale and Nike just announced their first-ever collab, the Nike Air Foamposite One in a “DMV Cherry Blossom” colorway, with a poetic trailer narrated by Wale and showcasing some of the other hallmarks of Capital City culture such as mumbo sauce and streetball. The sneakers, which the DMV has wholeheartedly embraced since their debut in the late 1990s, will be available at select locations throughout the DC/Maryland/Virginia area beginning on August 23. They are the second pair of Foams to pay tribute to the region’s everlasting love of the silhouette popularized by Orlando Magic point guard Penny Hardaway.

Meanwhile, the former Uproxx cover star recently announced his next album, Every Blue Moon alongside, dates for its accompanying tour. See below for more info regarding the release of the DMV Cherry Blossom Nike Air Foamposite One.

