What Did Carl Crawford Say To Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion has been at odds with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment, led by former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford, since early 2020. The two have been engaged in an ongoing back-and-forth over contract issues, with the Traumazine artist claiming her music was being withheld from release and that she wasn’t being paid. Crawford, meanwhile, alleged that she was given a generous contract and he has been funding her shows. The situation heated up even more back in March 2022, when the legal discourse became personal and claims of alcoholism and drug use came into play.

In a March 21 Instagram post, Carl Crawford accused the Houston artist of lying and hiding behind her management, Roc Nation. The “Plan B” artist responded, writing, “Carl I don’t wanna be signed to yo pill popping ass! You talking abt I ain’t paid for a show and you sound slow. Im the artist I don’t pay you directly maybe fight with THE MAN YOU SIGNED TO AND YOU MIGHT SEE SOME MONEY YOU F*CKING POWDER HEAD! You hiding behind JPRINCE”

As the situation continued, Crawford followed up with a denial of Megan’s claims before escalating the situation even further. “This all Coming from a Bonafide Alcoholic who f*cked the whole industry including her best friend n****.” With Traumazine out now and the contract issues rearing their head once again, Megan Thee Stallion has been very vocal on Twitter. J Prince has also thrown his opinion into the mix with a lengthy Instagram post about Megan breaching her contract.

In short, it’s all very messy and it’s unclear who is in the right.

Check out the March back and forth above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.