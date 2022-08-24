The war of words between former baseball star turned record label owner Carl Crawford and his most successful signee Megan Thee Stallion continues to escalate as Meg pushes to leave Crawford’s label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Yesterday, when headlines broke about Meg’s amended lawsuit demanding $1 million from 1501 in addition to her request to break off her record deal, J Prince posted a(nother) lengthy caption on Instagram defending Crawford. That’s when Megan went on the offensive, posting a flurry of tweets that ripped Crawford, Prince, and 1501 for allegedly trying to take credit for her career.

“Im so over these grown ass men trying to take credit away from the work me and my mama put into the beginning of my career…” she wrote. “me and my mom “developed” my career I was already known for free styling and I was already working on Tina snow before I got to 1501.”

Im so over these grown ass men trying to take credit away from the work me and my mama put into the beginning of my career…me and my mom “developed” my career I was already known for free styling and I was already working on Tina snow before I got to 1501. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

In the string of follow-up tweets, Meg pointed out Crawford’s relative inexperience in the music business, clarified that initially, she only wanted to renegotiate her original contract, pointed out 1501’s inability to launch any similarly successful acts, and dismissed an accusation from Crawford that she isn’t really from Houston while lambasting him for trying to stay “hip” in his 40s. You can see the full stream of thoughts below with a summary at the end.

When my mama died I knew a bunch of hood niggas who just started a label for the FIRST time were not gonna be able to manage me PROPERLY so I got with roc…by this time I was a bigger artist and I asked to renegotiate… NOT LEAVE what was wrong with that ? That man is GREEDY — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

Like for this man to keep getting on the internet with his back up to talk like he made me is ridiculous… was you writing my songs ? Were you with me in my dorm room recording me rapping ? What abt all that rapping out side my mamma car ? Think cyphers?? I ain’t even know YOU — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

If you wanna be REALLL I DEVELOPED 1501 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

They keep signing people and everyone got the same story … go find allll the girls and the guys that started over there with me and some of the girls after me… ask anybody in Houston how that man is fake ass Nigga talked so much shit abt jprince now that’s your bestie ok 😂🙄 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

I only respond when people say my name so all them weirdo comments abt “I’m looking for sympathy and attention” is DEAD…talk to me & ima talk back when I feel like it🤷🏽‍♀️ I don’t need validation from the internet but I’m not weak either … beat me in court not the comment section — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

One more thing bc he still going this 42 year old man said he never heard a story abt me playing as a kid where I’m from … sir I would hope 42 year old men couldn’t tell you where I was playing at as a kid — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

Now I’m just a made up character from Houston? Nobody in Houston knows me ? I just started “claiming Houston” when I got famous.. like it ain’t school pictures and some more shit out in the world — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

When the hate don’t work they just start saying anythingggg 😂 like who is ask anybody? All them 18 year old girls that you hanging with at 42? Cause they damn sure ain’t gone know me either — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

im done responding 🥱 stop bringing up where I’m from and bring me my MONEY gn internet — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 24, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.