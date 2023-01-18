What Did Drake Buy From Pharrell’s Jewelry Collection?

Drake is no stranger when it comes to living in the lap of luxury. So it’s not surprising that in his new video for a track titled “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin,” he wanted to bring fans into his world of opulence — dazzling diamonds, beautiful women, and fast cars. Throughout the video, the Candian crooner can be seen sporting several different (and costly) pieces of jewelry. But where does one purchase such precious stones?

Drake loves having exclusive items, so it would make sense that he would sport jewelry formerly owned by Pharrell Williams, who is known for his eccentric style and taste. This past October, the NERD producer hosted an online auction in which he sold off his personal jewelry and other items.

In the video, Drake was spotted with three pieces of jewelry, including “a 14K three-tone N.E.R.D pendant chain ($2,184,000), a white gold brain pendant chain ($725,000), and a skateboard pendant chain ($103,750),” HipHopDX estimates. In total, the rapper allegedly spent over $3 million to acquire the jewelry.

Drake’s long-running musical success not only continues to fill his love of expensive things but also allows him to afford them. Her Loss debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after its release, moving roughly over $400k album-equivalent units in its first week. Since then, the album has surpassed over one million sales in the U.S. and over a billion streams on Spotify.