What Did Usher Say In His BET Awards Speech?

If you watched last night’s BET Awards, you probably have a lot of questions about choices the show made with regard to Usher’s Lifetime Achievement Award honor, but one is likely foremost among them — what did he say that made the TV censors go so berserk?

In case you didn’t see it, shortly after taking the stage to begin his speech, Usher used some colorful language while speaking about his absentee father — including a few of George Carlin’s infamous “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television.” From that point on, the S&P watchdogs at BET — already pretty infamously touchy for a network that also aired the “Tip Drill” video (but only well after midnight) — leaned pretty heavily on the mute button, resulting in stretches of silence up to a few minutes long, just in case. So, just what did Usher say during his speech, and was it really all that bad?

Fortunately, thanks to fans in attendance posting the unedited speech online, we can hear it in full. In truth, Usher spent most of the speech talking about being motivated by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who presented his award. The salty language continued, but there was nothing conspiratorial, just a 45-year-old superstar enjoying his moment and talking his sh*t. You can check out the speech below.