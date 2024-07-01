Tonight (June 30), the 2024 BET Awards was about giving entertainers their flowers. The most notable honorary of the evening was Usher. As the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, several other musicians joined in on the celebration.

Uproxx cover star Chlöe, Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, and more paid tribute to Usher with special performances of his greatest hits. Despite the jammed-packed lineup, following the set, users online shared their mixed reviews of what they witnessed.

The biggest gripe folks had on Twitter was the actual acts selected to take the stage. Continue below to read a few of their responses.

“Hopefully Usher gets a better tribute at the #GRAMMYs cause this wasn’t it. #BETAwards,” wrote one user.

https://twitter.com/HoeAssMrB/status/1807611328137175546

“Usher deserved BETTER. Teyana Taylor was the only good one,” penned one user.

Usher deserved BETTER !!!

TT was the only good one… #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/PtMjaun1zk — ChandesLanyea (@Lanyea) July 1, 2024

“I just don’t understand who dropped the ball for the KING OF RNB LIKE THIS?!?!?! SHOW YOURSELVES,” wrote another.

I just don't understand who dropped the ball for the KING OF RNB LIKE THIS?!?!?! SHOW YOURSELVES! #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Vzvpgeo8sZ — TнєєHσттιєAυηтιє (@AutumnTheAries) July 1, 2024

“Soooo Luke James, Tank, Vedo, Eric Bellinger, Trevor Jackson, Baby Face, Tevin Campbell, Miguel, etc weren’t available for this Usher tribute?,” added another.

Soooo Luke James, Tank, Vedo, Eric Bellinger, Trevor Jackson, Baby Face, Tevin Campbell, Miguel, etc. weren’t available for this @Usher tribute? 😒 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/4MTTjJE3K9 — Muy Bonita ;) (@awesomebeauty91) July 1, 2024

Yall keep forgetting that Usher dances! He performs! The R&B boys of today are NOT that. Let them honor a ballad singer!! The women gave him a proper tribute! Not that one mic/ one body open mic bullshit. #BETAwards — Lashay. (@_shaytoven) July 1, 2024

Usher could’ve did his own damn tribute if THAT was how yall were going to come #BETAwards — My Cherie Amour  (@My_Amorre) July 1, 2024

Tinashe doing an Usher tribute omg we have nobody — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) July 1, 2024

Luke James.

Lucky Daye.

Tevin Campbell.

Omarion.

Mario.

Durand Bernarr.

Kevin Ross.

Tank.

Even Jon B/Justin Timberlake if you wanna go that route

And Christopher Maurice Brown. just a FEW men who should’ve been front & center to give Usher his 10s. #BETAwards — AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) July 1, 2024

Avery Wilson should’ve been called as soon as they decided they needed live singing! — Madame Niggas💃🏽 (@allaboutCHELE) July 1, 2024

View the full Usher Lifetime Achievement Award tribute performance below.