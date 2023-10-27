Back in February, the Grammys celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a tribute performance during the awards ceremony featuring over twenty acts playing hits from across five decades of hip-hop history (give or take).

But one of the complaints about the tribute was that it was too short and ignored some rather pivotal moments and acts from hip-hop (especially the late-aughts and 2010s). At the time, the Grammys promised that a longer special would be recorded and aired later in the year. Earlier this month, the Grammys announced when the show would take place, and today, we learned more about which artists would be performing at the Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop.

According to Billboard, the second round of acts added to the lineup includes Arrested Development, Big Daddy Kane, Black Sheep, Cypress Hill, Digable Planets, DJ Quik, E-40, GloRilla, Gunna, Jeezy, Juvenile, Latto, Luniz, MC Lyte, Roxanne Shanté, Spinderella, Three 6 Mafia, Too $hort, T.I., 2 Chainz, Warren G, and YG.

They’ll be added to the existing lineup of Black Thought, Bun B, Common, De La Soul, Jermaine Dupri, J.J. Fad, Lady of Rage, LL Cool J, C Sha-Rock, Monie Love, The Pharcyde, Queen Latifah, Questlove, Rakim, Remy Ma, Uncle Luke and Yo-Yo, many of whom played at the tribute earlier this year.

A Grammy Salute To 50 Years Of Hip-Hop tapes on November 8 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA, and airs on Sunday, December 10 on CBS.