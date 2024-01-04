When Will Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon’s Collab Come Out?

Travis Scott’s Nike collaborations have been some of the most sought sneakers in the game for a while now, and the collection only keeps growing with the recent release of the Mac Attack (or Cactus Macs, if you’re John McEnroe) and the upcoming release of the Jordan 1 Low in “Black Olive.”

But Travis isn’t stopping there; during the recent Chicago stop on his Utopia: Circus Maximus tour, he gave away yet another pair of sneakers to one lucky fan. This one, though, is one that only been seen rarely: the Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon, an as-yet-unreleased collab resembling his upcoming signature Jordan, with forefoot straps and what looks like Air Zoom cushioning/soles.