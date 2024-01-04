When Will Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon’s Collab Come Out?

Travis Scott’s Nike collaborations have been some of the most sought sneakers in the game for a while now, and the collection only keeps growing with the recent release of the Mac Attack (or Cactus Macs, if you’re John McEnroe) and the upcoming release of the Jordan 1 Low in “Black Olive.”
But Travis isn’t stopping there; during the recent Chicago stop on his Utopia: Circus Maximus tour, he gave away yet another pair of sneakers to one lucky fan. This one, though, is one that only been seen rarely: the Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon, an as-yet-unreleased collab resembling his upcoming signature Jordan, with forefoot straps and what looks like Air Zoom cushioning/soles.
Travis Scott gave his shoes to a fan last night after he performed ‘LOST FOREVER’ with them in Chicago 🔥
He even told the fan not to sell the unreleased signature pair as they’re his favorite 😭 pic.twitter.com/jZKRJYa1nE
— CIRCUS MAXIMUS (@TRAVISONTOUR) January 4, 2024
When Will The Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon Come Out?
Unfortunately, there is no release date for the upcoming sneakers, although according to Complex, an inner tag in some preview shots indicates it could be coming out in fall of this year. Meanwhile, the official Jordan Travis Scott sneakers are billed for this spring, although these are not set in stone or confirmed by Nike just yet.
Detailed look at Travis Scott's Nike Shark-A-Don 🦈🌵
Via @OscarVsTheWrldd pic.twitter.com/SLOwRminXT
— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 4, 2024
Meanwhile, Travis’ tour continues through the end of this month, with dates remaining in Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Boston, Miami, and Orlando.