How To Buy Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low OG ‘Black Olive’ Sneakers

Travis Scott’s got some new sneakers on the way. He has once again teamed up with Jordan Brand/Nike to release another pair of olive-infused Air Jordan 1s, this time with a black base. Photos of the samples surfaced online, sparking excitement from hypebeasts who can’t get enough of Scott’s Nike collabs (another of which is coming later this month in the form of the Mac Attack worn by the tennis legend John McEnroe). So, how can you get some Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 low “Black Olives?”

Unfortunately, details about the release are limited at this time. While the Instagram accounts and blogs posting about the sneakers note that they are ostensibly due sometime in Fall of 2024, previous releases were dropped at select retailers and on Nike’s SNKRS app (which caused no shortage of hurt feelings over the Ls that were taken for those prior releases). Of course, there’s also the the old standby, StockX, and similar resale sites, where you can try your luck (and pay a markup). We’ll likely find out more closer to the release date, which will probably be sometime in 2024, as the next upcoming release is for the Mac Attacks. Stay tuned for more info.