This month, one of the most anticipated sneaker colalborations of the year is slated to release. The Nike Mac Attack, a signature shoe worn by tennis legend John McEnroe, is getting a 21st century update courtesy of Travis Scott, whose prior Nike collaborations have resulted in massive hype and subsequent sellouts.

Likewise, there’s an insane amount of hype for these, as they capitalize on the return of a long-dormant sneaker model by pairing it with the star power of one of hip-hop’s hottest stars. But apparently, the rollout hasn’t all been smooth sailing; in a video that went viral on social media over the weekend, the two stars can be seen having a heated discussion about their upcoming collaboration.

McEnroe, who’s long had a reputation for being one of tennis’ biggest hotheads, yells, “Dammit, Travis!” during a Zoom call with a few Nike reps. From what he says, it sounds like he has suggested a slight change to Travis’ Cactus Jack logo to incorporate the rhyming replacement word from the shoe’s title. However, according to Travis, because “Cactus Mac” was “never a thing” and because the name “sounds like a burger or something,” he’s definitely not feeling the idea. Eventually, John straight up rage quits the Zoom (or just, y’know, does that thing pretty much everybody over 60 does and clicks the wrong button).

Nike beef? 😳😤 A leaked Zoom call between Travis Scott and a heated John McEnroe shows the tennis star arguing with @trvisXX over the name of the pair’s upcoming Nike Mac Attack collab 👀 pic.twitter.com/av79rrNtPg — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 9, 2023

Of coure, this could all be a bit of calculated, viral marketing — after all, Nike is pretty good at building hype, Travis is known for being a bit of a provocateur, and everything, as they say, is rollout these days. This will certainly do little to cool off the volcanic hype surrounding the shoes, and already, Travis is having fun with it: