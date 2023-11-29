The year may be coming to a close, but Travis Scott fans still have plenty of opportunities to attend one of the most critically acclaimed tours of the year. The Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour has several dates throughout the remainder of 2023, and a second leg beginning early next year.
For those that haven’t had a chance to attend the tour, or those trying to get last-minute tickets, we’ve put together a nifty guide for your trip to Utopia.
What Are The Remaining Dates For Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour?
You can see the remaining tour dates below.
12/01/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
12/04/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/06/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/08/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/10/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/12/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/15/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/18/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/19/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
12/21/2023 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
12/23/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/26/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/28/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
12/29/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/03/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
01/06/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/09/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/12/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/14/2024 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
01/17/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
01/20/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/22/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/23/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
01/28/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
01/31/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
What Is Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour Setlist?
According to setlist.fm, these are the songs Scott has performed throughout the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour.
1. “Hyaena”
2. “Thank God”
3. “Modern Jam” (with Teezo Touchdown)
4. “Aye” (Lil Uzi Vert cover)
5. “Sirens”
6. “Praise God” (Kanye West cover)
7. “God’s Country”
8. “My Eyes”
9. “Butterfly Effect”
10. “Highest In The Room”
11. “Mamacita”
12. “Circus Maximus”
13. “Delresto (Echoes)”
14. “Mafia”
15. “I Know?”
16. “90210”
17. “Meltdown”
18. “Topia Twins”
19. No Bystanders”
20. “Fe!n”
21. “Antidote”
22. “Sicko Mode”
23. “Goosebumps”
24. “Telekinesis”
Is There An Opener For Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour?
Teezo Touchdown has served at Scott’s opener over the course of the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour.
Does Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour Have Merch?
Since the beginning of the tour, fans have taken to Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit to share merch from the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour. Evidently, fans can choose from an assortment of graphic tees, hoodies, and sweatpants, ranging from $25 to $150. Much of the merch features images of creatures, as well as tour logos and a listing of tour dates.
Some merch on Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour 👀 pic.twitter.com/XGqxy6a4aH
— Bryce (@FittsBryce) October 11, 2023
How To Buy Tickets For Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour?
Fans can purchase tickets through Scott’s official website.