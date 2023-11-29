The year may be coming to a close, but Travis Scott fans still have plenty of opportunities to attend one of the most critically acclaimed tours of the year. The Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour has several dates throughout the remainder of 2023, and a second leg beginning early next year. For those that haven’t had a chance to attend the tour, or those trying to get last-minute tickets, we’ve put together a nifty guide for your trip to Utopia.

What Are The Remaining Dates For Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour? You can see the remaining tour dates below. 12/01/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

12/04/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/06/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/08/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/10/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/12/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/15/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/18/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/19/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

12/21/2023 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/22/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

12/23/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/26/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/28/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

12/29/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/03/2024 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

01/06/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/09/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/12/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/14/2024 — University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

01/17/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

01/20/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/22/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/23/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

01/28/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

01/31/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center What Is Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour Setlist? According to setlist.fm, these are the songs Scott has performed throughout the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour. 1. “Hyaena”

2. “Thank God”

3. “Modern Jam” (with Teezo Touchdown)

4. “Aye” (Lil Uzi Vert cover)

5. “Sirens”

6. “Praise God” (Kanye West cover)

7. “God’s Country”

8. “My Eyes”

9. “Butterfly Effect”

10. “Highest In The Room”

11. “Mamacita”

12. “Circus Maximus”

13. “Delresto (Echoes)”

14. “Mafia”

15. “I Know?”

16. “90210”

17. “Meltdown”

18. “Topia Twins”

19. No Bystanders”

20. “Fe!n”

21. “Antidote”

22. “Sicko Mode”

23. “Goosebumps”

24. “Telekinesis”

Is There An Opener For Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour? Teezo Touchdown has served at Scott’s opener over the course of the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour. Does Travis Scott’s Utopia Tour Have Merch? Since the beginning of the tour, fans have taken to Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit to share merch from the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour. Evidently, fans can choose from an assortment of graphic tees, hoodies, and sweatpants, ranging from $25 to $150. Much of the merch features images of creatures, as well as tour logos and a listing of tour dates. Some merch on Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour 👀 pic.twitter.com/XGqxy6a4aH — Bryce (@FittsBryce) October 11, 2023