We learned last month that Jack Harlow has already been confirmed to star in a remake of the 1992 hoops hustler classic White Men Can’t Jump. While Harlow is a lock to play Woody Harrelson’s Billy Hoyle role, Quavo had thrust his name into the ring to play Wesley Snipes’ Sidney Deane character. In a seemingly random encounter with a TMZ paparazzo, Quavo said, “I think they need to call me so me and Jack Harlow can do it. I need to play Wesley Snipes’ role. Huncho and Harlow, let’s do it.” While the above-average basketball skills that Quavo flashed at last year’s NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity helped notch him a role as a playable character on the NBA 2K22 video game, he doesn’t really have much of an acting resume to speak of.

To be fair, neither did Harlow, who apparently wowed enough in his audition for the “First Class” rapper to claim the starring role in producer Kenya Barris’ (Blackish) reboot. But Quavo officially won’t be joining Harlow in the film as 37-year old Sinqua Walls — who you may know from Teen Wolf, The Breaks, and Friday Night Lights — has been cast in Wesley Snipes’ Sidney Deane role, according to Deadline. While the pipe dream of a Huncho and Harlow silver screen pairing was appealing, having an established actor as a co-star is probably a better way for the film to be taken seriously.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.