Last month, rapper Jack Harlow showed off his basketball skills at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with teammates Kane Brown, Anuel AA, and Myles Garrett. This preceded news regarding his first ever on-screen role. In his acting debut, Harlow will star in 20th Century’s reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, according to Deadline.

Harlow’s debut role comes following a slew of hits over the past two years, including his own viral TikTok single “What’s Poppin’?” and his verse on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.” Kanye West even called Harlow one of today’s five best rappers and featured him on his album Donda 2.

While we know Harlow is skilled on the court, he reportedly wowed the filmmakers and producers during his first ever audition. The “Nail Tech” rapper will play a version of the role originally played by Woody Harrelson. In Ron Shelton’s 1992 original, Harrelson stars alongside Wesley Snipes. The two play basketball players who try to outplay each other, but ultimately decide to team up.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will produce the film through his company Khalabo Ink Society. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil, and Noah Weinstein will executive producer this adaptation through their label Mortal Media. Doug Hall, who wrote the script alongside Barris will also executive produce with E. Brian Dobbins.

