In just a matter of weeks, Jack Harlow will release his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You. The project is set to be the follow-up to 2020’s That’s What They Say which featured popular records like “What’s Poppin” and “Tyler Herro.” So far, Harlow has released one single from Come Home The Kids Miss You, that being “Nail Tech.” The track is a classy and flashy record that was very much on-brand for Harlow and he keeps that theme alive on his latest single.

With less than a month until Come Home The Kids Miss You, Harlow returns with “First Class.” The track gained traction on social media thanks to its wonderful sample of Fergie’s 2006 song “Glamorous,” which fans got a tease of thanks to a preview from the rapper. Harlow uses the classic record to create an enticing invitation to the mile-high club for a special lady in his life all while teasing the perks of flying above the clouds.

In addition to sharing the release date for Come Home The Kids Miss You, Harlow also unveiled the cover art for the project. It depicts him in front of a white backdrop as he sits on a stool with a mic stand beside him.

You can listen to “First Class” in the video above.

Come Home The Kids Miss You is out 5/6 via Atlantic.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.