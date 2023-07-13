Who Owns Coachella?

Though Coachella quite literally just happened, it’s time to start thinking about next year’s, which hopefully won’t have as much drama. In 2024, it’ll take place from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21. Tickets have already been on sale as of last month.

The owner of Coachella has sparked some controversy in the past. His name is Philip Anschutz, who owns the festival through AEG. The billionaire has been considered a polarizing figure because he and his foundation have donated money to organizations that are both anti-LGBT and support climate change denial. However, in 2017, he shared a statement to address the situation.

“Recent claims published in the media that I am anti-LGBTQ are nothing more than fake news — it is all garbage,” he wrote. “I unequivocally support the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation. We are fortunate to employ a wealth of diverse individuals throughout our family of companies, all of whom are important to us — the only criteria on which they are judged is the quality of their job performance; we do not tolerate discrimination in any form.”

He continued, “Both The Anschutz Foundation and I contribute to numerous organizations that pursue a wide range of causes. Neither I nor the Foundation fund any organization with the purpose or expectation that it would finance anti-LGBTQ initiatives, and when it has come to my attention or the attention of The Anschutz Foundation that certain organizations either the Foundation or I have funded have been supporting such causes, we have immediately ceased all contributions to such groups.”