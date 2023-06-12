Coachella wheel 2023
When Will Tickets For Coachella 2024 Go On Sale?

“Largely, Coachella has become the place to put on the best show of your life,” Uproxx’s Philip Cosores surmised after attending Coachella 2023.

Excitement for this April’s edition of the annual festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California began in earnest when Coachella revealed the lineup in January, and the anticipatory cycle for Coachella 2024 started over again today, June 12.

“Wherever you are, the desert isn’t far,” Coachella tweeted. “Coachella returns April 12-14 and April 19-21.”

The tweet includes a video of a magical, mirror-like door appearing in several recognizable metropolises worldwide to transport music fans back to Coachella. It announces that registration is now open for access to the 2024 Advance Sale, which is scheduled to begin this Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. PT.

It just takes one click to Coachella’s official website to arrive at the “Register Now” portal, and while there, fans can go ahead and purchase hotel packages and Safari Campground reservations here. Accompanying shuttle passes will become available this Friday, June 16, and registration for access to those is available now.

There are several hotel package options: La Quinta Hotel Packages, Indio Hotel Packages, Indian Wells Hotel Packages, Palm Desert Hotel Packages, and Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage Hotel Packages. Prices range from $3,099 (plus fees) to $10,999 (plus fees).

Information about payment plan options is also available here.

