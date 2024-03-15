Back in December, Bhad Bhabie revealed that her forthcoming baby is a girl. Now, the natural next piece of news has arrived: Bhabie has given birth. As Complex notes, Bhabie made the announcement quietly, sharing a photo of herself holding her baby on her Instagram Story.

In a People interview from February, Bhabie revealed she found out she was pregnant on July 11 last year, saying, “I was a day late and I took a test, but I took a test only a day late, because I was just eating so much and I felt like something was off.”

She also explained the name Kali Love, saying, “The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning, it’s just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them. I thought that Love went good with Kali.”

Bhabie also preemptively shrugged off the haters of her as a mom, saying, “I even see people saying, ‘Oh, I don’t think she’s ready. I don’t think she’s ready.’ It’s like, ‘How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I’m ready to be a mother or not?’ I don’t even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It’s just kind of off.”