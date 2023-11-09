Danielle Bregoli, or, as most might know her under the stage name, Bhad Bhabie, rose to viral notability after fighting with her mother as a teenager on Dr. Phil. Her catchphrase about telling haters to “catch her outside” led to her trying to craft a music career. (David Spade even appeared in one of her videos.)

Back in 2021, Bhad Bhabie turned 18 — and decided to celebrate by joining OnlyFans just a few days after her birthday (as one does). As it turns out, slightly weird men were waiting, and she profited immensely from their creepy energies. She now revealed in an Instagram story just how much she earned in the months following, with her earnings between April 2021 and November 2021 being around $38 million before taxes.

During an interview last year for Sundae Conversation With Caleb Pressley, Bhad Bhabie was also asked about who she thinks her subscribers are and if they should “be in jail.” (She answered the question with a simple “Yeah.”)

“I feel like they’re 20 to 40 years old, probably like a white man who’s married with like six kids — definitely has a daughter my age,” she continued, making it somehow even creepier if they do. While it’s unclear how much she still earns, she does charge $23.99 per subscription, according to Complex.