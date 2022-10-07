Diddy seemed to try to connect with Ye IRL, but Ye was having none of it, ending their exchange by saying, “Anything you text I will post. I love you. And you guys are breaking my heart. I accept your apology in advance.” But why is Kanye West mad at Diddy and what’s really going on here?

The latest advancement in Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” crusade — where he continues to defend himself for wearing a shirt emblazoned with the questionable slogan at a fashion show — came this morning when the rapper posted screenshots of his unhinged series of text replies to Diddy. “This ain’t a game,” Kanye said. “I told you this is war,” he added, also saying “Nobody gets between me and my money.”

Why Is Kanye West Mad At Diddy?

This all began with Diddy attempting to play a peacekeeper of sorts for Kanye, albeit in slightly backhanded fashion. First, on Wednesday, October 5th, Diddy appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show attempting to explain Kanye’s erratic behavior and this whole White Lives Matter stunt. “Kanye, my boy, is a super, super, super free thinker and a lot of times, what he means is, like, misconstrued,” Diddy said. He also went on to say he’s delaying the release of a shirt he was going to put out in honor of Kanye, saying, “I just need a couple of days to get over this [White Lives Matter] T-shirt,” he said.

Something tells us that Kanye wasn’t necessarily locked into The Breakfast Club, as much as he objected to Diddy’s subsequent Instagram post on Thursday that elaborated on the sentiment he tried to lay out on the radio, which seemed to pile on to the list of celebrities who have denounced Kanye’s stunt.

“I am not about to be addressing every last thing that’s going on in the world on the internet, but the thing I do have to address is this ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt,” Diddy said in the video. “I have always been there and I will also support my brother Kanye as a free thinker. But the ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it. You know what I’m sayin’? I’m not with it and with the press and with [what] fashion is doing, thinking this is a joke, when, right now, all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration and death. So, before I can get to any other ‘Lives Matter,’ which all lives matter, you know what I’m sayin’? That Black Lives Matter, don’t play with it. Don’t wear the shirt, don’t buy the shirt, don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”

Going out on a limb here, but going on social media to critique whatever the heck it is that Kanye West is doing, is probably not the best way to get through to him. Kanye is not the most reasonable person in the world right now and that’s why Diddy’s post got a swift “N**** F*ck youuu” from Ye.