Kanye West, as he often does, finds himself in hot water at the moment. This time, it’s due to the “White Lives Matter” shirt he was recently seen wearing at Paris Fashion Week. Now, it appears Ye is experiencing some consequences of his fashion choice: Adidas recently said their partnership with West is “under review,” and now it appears West is losing to opportunity to secure a major venue for an upcoming concert.

Today, West shared a screenshot of what purports to be a text conversation between himself and Berlin-based creative director Niklas Bildstein Zaar, discussing a planned show at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium (where the NFL’s Rams and Chargers play their home games). It starts with a text from Ye, saying, “We have the idea for Sofi stadium.” Zaar responds, “I just got news from Vaughn, that Sofi isn’t available any longer due to inability to staff the event on the current notice. Ive already asked twice to investigate further if theres anyway to make it happen regardless, but they got back with a firm no.”

West captioned the post, “MY SOFI STADIUM SHOW ON NOVEMBER 4TH JUST GOT CANCELED I WONDER IF IT HAD SOMETHING TO DO WITH MY WHITE LIVES MATTER TEE WHAT YA’LL THINK.”

Unlike other recent posts, this one does not appear to have any hidden secret messages in it.