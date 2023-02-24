Yesterday, Lil Wayne unveiled the new track “Kant Nobody” with a posthumous feature from the late DMX. He’s also been busy getting his own character in NBA 2K23.

He’s living the life, so much so that it appears he hasn’t had fast food in literal decades. At least it seems like that’s what admitted in his new interview on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music.

“When I was 19 I moved to Miami and my mom is a chef and she was very happy for the move because New Orleans is crazy. One thing she really wanted me to do was get a personal chef,” he said. “So from the age of 19 to now, I’ve always had a personal chef. I haven’t eaten any fast food forever. I don’t know what McDonald’s smell like. Only Gyms I know is Jim Jones. I can’t lift a weight. I don’t do no workout.”

Meanwhile NLE Choppa recently sang Lil Wayne’s praises and gave him flowers. “I feel like accolades never define the artist,” he said to the iconic rapper. “Personally, I feel like you supposed to have way more accolades coming your way. You should be to a point in time to where you just receiving accolades. I think it was a few days ago, you won an award. So, I just wanted to present my own accolade, physically giving you flowers and a note to let you know how much you inspired me and impacted my life. I have a skateboard too that I signed. I know you like to skateboard.”

Listen to Wayne’s interview here.