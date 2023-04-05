Jimmy Fallon’s new-ish show, That’s My Jam, really does have a fun gimmick. Taking the simplicity of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke (which is ending after this season anyhow) and plugging in a bunch of other game show mechanics like a “wheel of fortune” randomizer and the Double Dare-esque spray of water, That’s My Jam not only gives celebrities a chance to wow audiences with incredible performances but also to be more “relatable” by doing something we all do — trip up singing our favorite songs.

Last night’s teams consisted of Community‘s Joel McHale with Will.I.Am and Keke Palmer with Saweetie. During the “Mega Mix Showdown” segment, the two rappers took on some of the classics of the genre — roulette and riff-off style, having to keep the beat between the randomized songs. The tracks included DMX’s “Party Up,” Ice Cube’s “It Was A Good Day,” The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize,” OutKast’s “Ms. Jackson,” and Tupac’s “California Love.”

Considering both rappers hail from California, you’d think they’d kill that last one, but… Fortunately, they recovered on Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” with Eve’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” offering a grand finale. For the “Slay It, Don’t Spray It” segment, though, the girls’ team had to take on pop hits like “Wrecking Ball” — which Keke proclaimed “nobody knows” — while the boys nominated Joel McHale to sing Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again” as Will bundled up for the inevitable rinse. Who gets the big spray? You can check out the video below to find out.