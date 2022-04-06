If ever there was an unexpected supergroup, it would be the unnamed team-up of mashup DJ Girl Talk with blog rap icons Big KRIT, Smoke DZA, and Wiz Khalifa. The group popped up from out of nowhere with their debut single “Put You On” in March, then continued their rollout with “How The Story Goes” a few weeks later. Today, they shared another party-ready anthem, “Ain’t No Fun,” along with a music video that captures the hedonistic spirit of the song.

Girl Talk explained the production philosophy behind “Ain’t No Fun” in a statement, calling it “a flip on the concept of Snoop’s original, kind of from the female perspective of the titular line. I wanted to keep the production diverse throughout the project, while still maintaining a cohesive feel. This beat stands out in the context of the album because it doesn’t have a sample and uses a more minimal style. But I thought that with some of the specific sound design and the overall energy, it really connected to the project as a whole.”

The project in question is Full Court Press, which is due on April 8 via Asylum.

Watch Wiz Khalifa, Big KRIT, Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk’s “Ain’t No Fun” video above.

