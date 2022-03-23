The new supergroup of Wiz Khalifa, Big KRIT, Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk is a wholly unexpected one, but the foursome are showing that it totally works. Girl Talk’s Greg Gillis — Wiz Khalifa’s Pittsburgh compatriot — is a deft hip-hop producer. Gone are the frenetic mash-ups that took the world by storm, and instead, we get a breezy, chilled out canvas for three uniquely talented rappers to shine.

The group’s debut album, Full Court Press album, is out on April 8th and Gillis says that “it’s a unique intersection of all of our work.” The tracks tend to feature a combination of the four, with Girl Talk as the only constant. “Put You On” was the first single, and it struck a balance between Wiz’s melodious raps, Smoke DZA’s East Coast punch and Big KRIT’s definitive Southern style. Now on “How The Story Goes,” Wiz and KRIT shine on a mellow groove from Girl Talk that shows the vision behind a project that needs to be taken seriously.

Listen to “How The Story Goes” above and check out the Full Court Press album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Mind Blown” (Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Girl Talk)

2. “Put You On” (Wiz Khalifa, Big KRIT, Smoke DZA, Girl Talk)

3. “Season” (Smoke DZA, Girl Talk)

4. “How The Story Goes” (Big KRIT, Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk)

5. “No Singles” (Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, Big KRIT, Girl Talk)

6. “Ready For Love” (Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk)

7. “Revenge Of The Cool” (Big KRIT, Smoke DZA, Girl Talk)

8. “Ain’t No Fun” (Wiz Khalifa, Big KRIT, Smoke DZA, Girl Talk)

9. “Fly The Coop” (Big KRIT, Girl Talk)

10. “Everyday” ft. Currensy (Big KRIT, Smoke DZA, Wiz Khalifa, Girl Talk)

Full Court Press is out 4/8 via Asylum/Taylor Gang. Pre-save it here.

Wiz Khalifa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.