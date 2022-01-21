The start of 2022 marks another year of independence for Big KRIT. The Mississippi-bred rapper returned to the indie route back in 2017 prior to the release of his third album 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time. He followed up that project with 2019’s KRIT Iz Here, and now KRIT is ready to grace the world with his fifth album. The rapper announced that the project, which remains untitled, is complete through posts on social media with a caption that read, “Album Officially Turned In” with the hashtag #DRDD, which could be the abbreviation for the album.

Just days after that announcement, KRIT makes a quick return to drop off his first release of the year with “So Cool.” The track is a lush and laid-back release from KRIT that shows off his soulful side. In the song, he shares how he remains cool at all times thanks to his confident aura and his determination to stay cool, calm, and collected no matter the occasion.

The new song and video come after KRIT spent most of 2021 reuploading his past mixtapes to streaming services. These project were 2010’s KRIT Wuz Here, 2011’s Return Of 4eva, 2012’s 4eva In A Day, 2013’s King Remembered In Time, and 2015’s It’s Better This Way — which can all be enjoyed to the fullest extent thanks to their presence on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. He also continued his “Sub” series in 2019 with its fifth installment, “Ballad Of The Bass (My Suv V).”

You can press play on “So Cool” in the video above.