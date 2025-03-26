Less than a year after her album Ten Fold, Yaya Bey is already back with new music. The self-produced “merlot and grigio,” featuring dancehall artist Father Philis, is inspired by the singer’s Bajan heritage and Caribbean sounds. It’s her first song since signing with aft-forward record label drink sum wtr.

“I’ve been doing a lot of international touring and constantly in places where I’m the only Black person,” Bey explained in a statement. “When I was in France most recently I asked myself what it would look like to play to Black international audiences and that sort of got my wheels turning.”

She continued, “My dad would always have at least one Reggae song on his albums. Our family is from Barbados and I continued that tradition with songs like ‘meet me in brooklyn.’ I decided I would dive even deeper with Soca and reached out to Father Philis whose music I’ve been really digging. This song feels like a dream come true. To dig deeper into my own roots and prioritize Black communities especially in the Caribbean.”

You can watch the music video for “merlot and grigio” above. Also be sure to check out Yaya Bey at Governors Ball 2025, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator, and Hozier.