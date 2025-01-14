It’s only mid-January, but the days are starting to get longer, which means that if you squint and look over the horizon, you can see summer coming. If you’re a planner, some news that might shape what your summer looks like just dropped: Today (January 14), the lineup for the 2025 edition of the Governors Ball festival was just announced, and it’s led by Tyler The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier.

The lineup also features Benson Boone, Feid, Glass Animals, Mk.gee, T-Pain, Tyla, Jpegmafia, Mannequin Pussy, Matt Champion, Jean Dawson, Conan Gray, Marina, Mariah The Scientist, Car Seat Headrest, Mt. Joy, Clairo, Royel Otis, The Japanese House, Amaarae, Key Glock, Militarie Gun, and more.

The fest is going down at New York City’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 6 to 8. As for tickets, there’s an SMS pre-sale for which fans can sign up now (here), and it runs from January 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. ET. Prices will then increase when the public on-sale begins the same day at 11 a.m. ET.

In a statement, Sue Donoghue, NYC Parks Commissioner, said, “Summer in New York City is not complete without the sound of music playing in our parks. Holding the Governor’s Ball in our iconic Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens is the perfect way to celebrate the arts and bring people together. We look forward to seeing New Yorkers and visitors alike join us in Queens for this thrilling kick off to summer in one of our most storied parks.”