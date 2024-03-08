Music

Yaya Bey Is The Reigning Monarch Of The Dancefloor In Her New ‘Sir Princess Bad B*tch’ Video

Yaya Bey defies everything — from gender norms, to genre, to expectations. Today (March 7), the genderqueer artist dropped her new single, “Sir Princess Bad B*tch,” which is a principled celebration of who she is.

The song opens with her preceding what sounds like a performance in a ballroom. She seems to be certain that the mayor is going to show up to the ball, but make no mistake — she doesn’t give a single f*ck. Over a groovy house-inspired beat, Bey reiterates that she wouldn’t trade the love she has for herself for anything else.

“No other thing but the thing I am / No other thing but the thing I can / Do from the heart ‘cause I know I am / That f*ckin’ girl just ‘cause I am,” she raps on the chorus.

The accompanying music video features Bey taking charge of the dancefloor in lavish fashions, leading a group of other norm-defying individuals into a dance revolution.

The song and video arrive just shortly before Bey is set to perform three SXSW shows next week in Austin, TX.

In the meantime, you can see the video for “Sir Princess Bad B*tch” above.

Ten Fold is out 5/10 via Big Dada. Find more information here.

