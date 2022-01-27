Yella Beezy had a pretty successful 2021. The rapper kicked things off with “Star,” his single with Houston upstart Erica Banks. Later he collaborated with Wale and Maxo Kream for the former’s single “Down South,” which appeared on Wale’s album Folarin II. Now he’s kicking off the new year with his new single “Talk My Sh*t.”

It arrives with a lavish video that captures Yella Beezy’s exuberant demeanor. He fills a mansion with a cast of women wearing nothing but bikinis while he stands tall to lay off a collection of boastful lines. “These n****s got the motherf*ckin’ nerve, I’d think before you cross, stay on the motherf*ckin’ curb,” he raps at one point. “Got the trap, tell them come and get your ass served.”

While Beezy has been doing well musically lately, he’s also found himself in legal trouble. Back in November, he was arrested and charged with felony sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child, and misdemeanor unlawful carrying a weapon. This came after he was arrested in February over that same year on a weapons charge.

You can watch the video for “Talk My Sh*t” above.

