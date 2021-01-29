After getting her name out to the public eye, Dallas’ Erica Banks is enjoying her mainstream success in 2021 less than a full month into the new year. Her popularity is in large part thanks to the Buss It Challenge, the popular TikTok trend that features her “Buss It” single. The collective use of the song in videos from fans has produced more than two billion views on the social media app. As Erica continues to ride out the success of the track, she brought her talents to fellow Dallas native Yella Beezy where the two rappers went to work on their new single, “Star.”

If you were unsure of Erica’s potential, “Star” is a perfect example of the improving talent she posses at an early point of her career. While Yella Beezy resorts to a more relaxed approach to the song, Erica slices through the song’s bouncy, go-go-sampling production (it’s E.U.’s “Da Butt“) with the sharpest blade in her possession. “Star” also arrives with a music video that finds Yella Beezy leading a class of young ladies who hope to perfect their twerking skills. Directions like “don’t be stiff” can be seen on the board in the classroom and while the other ladies in the class believe they have a chance to end the period as the best twerker, Erica Banks arrives to not only steal the show, the Yella Beezy himself.

You can listen to the track in the video above.

Erica Banks is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.