UPROXX Sessions is back with a prickly performane from Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, who defends his authenticity with his new single “No Cap.” For those who’ve been following previous sessions, this one falls somewhere between the energetic bark of 1TakeJay’s performance of “F*cked Up” and idontknowJeffery’s laid-back rendition of “Ask About Me.”

Yella Beezy has been on the rise since 2017, when he broke out with the release of Lite Work, Vol. 2. After his single “That’s On Me” peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100, Beezy was signed to LA Reid’s Hitco label and began his road to stardom. As he began to garner more attention with the help of features from Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, Quavo, and more, he was able to parlay his growing fame into an opening slot on Jay-Z and Beyonce’s On The Run II Tour.

Watch Yella Beezy’s “No Cap” performance above.

