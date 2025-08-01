YG’s artistic growth over the past decade or so has been inspiring to see. From Mr. “Meet The Flockers” to this new, more mature, sonically adventurous version, the Bompton rapper has come a long way from Spruce Street.

The video for his new single “Lovers Or Friends” with Leon Thomas is a perfect example. Maintaining the grown ‘n’ sexy aesthetic of his other Gentleman’s Club era videos (“2004” and “Hollywood“), the video borrows lots of inspiration from Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” video, right down to including an impersonator doing the King of Pop’s iconic moves.

Meanwhile, in the song itself, YG and Thomas seek some clarity from a female companion, contrasting the variety of ways that they relate that could be misconstrued one way or the other. As YG says in his second verse, “But, goddamn, you so fine, girl / Make up your mind, girl, you waste time, girl / Lover or a friend, I’m gon’ slide, girl / Lover or a friend, I think you mine, girl.”

YG also used the opportunity provided by the new video’s release to announce the release date of his next album, The Gentleman’s Club, which is coming on October 3rd via 4Hunnid Entertainment.

You can watch YG’s “Lovers Or Friends” video featuring Leon Thomas above.