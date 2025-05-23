In YG’s last video, “2004” featuring Buddy, he and his fellow Comptonite got dressed up to share a confessional tale. While the overall vibe of his new single, “Hollywood,” is more celebratory than its predecessor, the video continues the aesthetic commitment to classy fashion, hinting at a “Gentleman’s Club” vibe for his next project.

“Hollywood” features the recently reunited Shoreline Mafia, with OhGeesy and Fenix Flexin stepping out of a black limo with YG in matching black suits. The video is shot in old Hollywood black-and-white, and features pouring champagne, lingerie-clad dancers, and a Soul Train line of the rappers’ entourage, all similarly suited up. Ty Dolla Sign also makes a cameo, tapping out the post-G-Funk beat on a drum pad.

The grown-and-sexy vibe is a bit of a swerve for YG, who was always best known for making hardcore street stompers, but it isn’t wholly a departure from his day-to-day looks, which have included pairing shiny black Oxfords with ‘fits otherwise associated with sneakers or work boots. His last project, Just Re’d Up 3, was released in July 2024, and given his usual release schedule, his next one could be out just in time for summer.

Watch YG’s “Hollywood” video featuring Shoreline Mafia above.