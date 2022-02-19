Law enforcement officials in Young Dolph’s murder case have a new problem on their hands. CBS affiliate WREG reports that an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Shundale Barnett has been issued after officials failed to confirm his whereabouts more than a month after he was arrested for Dolph’s murder in Indiana. Barnett was initially detained with Justin Johnson during a traffic stop, and while they were both extradited back to Memphis to face murder charges, Barnett was released shortly after. Despite his release, Barnett was charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, and theft of property.

Barnett is now wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office who claim they have no idea where he is. Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden spoke about the matter during a press conference on Thursday. “On January 11, Mr. Shundale Barnett was brought to the Clay County Jail by the Indiana State Police from an arrest on I-70,” Harden said. “He was booked in the Clay County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Shelby County, Tennessee.” He added, “We contacted Shelby County and held him on their warrant and we were contacted on January 21 and they told us that they were no longer wanting to come and pick up Mr. Barnett and that we were to release him at that time.”

At that same press conference, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich was asked to clarify why Barnett was released in the first place. “I can’t, because it’s a pending case,” she said. “It is a pending investigation, it is a pending prosecution, and we can’t get into that at this time. When we can, we will answer all those questions that I know the public has.”