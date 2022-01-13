Nearly two months after the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, the late rapper’s fiancee Mia Jaye granted her first interview with ABC News Live Prime to talk about the effects his death has had on her and their family. Dolph and Mia have two children together, and Dolph often said that he wanted to retire from rap to spend more time with them. Mia explained how important the kids were to him in the interview.

“It’s been extremely difficult, just having to pick up the pieces and to find the strength for my children,” she said. That is the one thing: Adolph and myself felt we had a duty to them. To protect them, to raise them, to just do so much for them, and together. Now that he’s no longer here, it’s just very tough for me to be strong for them and also be strong for myself because Adolph was my soulmate when I say they stole my future, it has taken a long time to iron out the kinks.”

Dolph was shot to death outside a Memphis bakery while buying cookies. Police have made two arrests and indicted three suspects so far. A street in Memphis was renamed for the late rapper, nodding to his importance to his hometown, while collaborators like Gucci Mane and his own Paper Route Empire label have also paid musical tribute.

You can watch Mia Jaye’s interview above.