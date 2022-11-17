Before he was murdered a year ago today, Young Dolph had completed recording and conceptualized his next album, Paper Route Frank. Now on the anniversary of his death, a day that is officially recognized by the states of Georgia and Tennessee as the Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service, the rapper’s first posthumous album has been officially announced.

Released on the Paper Route Empire independent hip-hop label that Dolph had built, Paper Route Frank promises to show Dolph hungry, driven, and motivated to keep building. The album is presented with minimal alterations from what Dolph had originally laid down. The latest single, “Get Away,” has also been released today and it follows “Hall Of Fame” in showing Dolph at his creative and commercial peak.

With today marking the first ever Dolph Day, fans of the late rapper are encouraged to share photos of themselves performing an act of service and use the hashtag #DolphDay. “It is truly therapy and healing in helping others while you hurt,” Dolph’s longtime partner Mia Jaye said in a statement. “It’s the humility, the kind-heartedness, and the Godly spirit within you that blesses you while you bless others…so while in your season of suffering, take on the spirit of Dolph, pay it forward, and watch a blessing or two come your way.”

Listen to “Get Away” and watch the visualizer above. Check out the album artwork below.

Paper Route Frank is due out next month via Paper Route Empire.