In the less than 12 months since Young Dolph was gunned down in his native Memphis, his Paper Route Empire cohorts have made a point of honoring their fallen brother. In January, the Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph compilation album dropped featuring PRE rappers Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, and others. And today, PRE has leveled up with “Hall Of Fame,” the first track from Young Dolph to be released following his death.

“Hall Of Fame” is accompanied by an animated video, which is a loop of a boy admiring a shrine to the late rapper. A Dolphin logo/Paper Route Empire branded sports car rolls down Memphis’ Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue to a hall where Dolph’s legacy is honored. The iced-out doors open and the boy looks upon a wall of Dolph’s records, framed in jewel-encrusted borders. A bust of Dolph with his diamond-studded PPE necklace around it sits in the center.

Produced by Bandplay, Dolph floats on the track, rapping swiftly like he always did, spitting: “They say I’m showing out, they say I should be ashamed, I don’t do it for the clout, b*tch, I do it for the gang. You can walk in any trap and I bet they know my name, Frank Matthews of the South, put me in the hall of fame.”

Watch the video for “Hall of Fame” above.