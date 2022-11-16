Last year, the music world was shaken up by the tragic passing of Young Dolph. The rapper was only 36 years old. People are still finding ways to hold onto his legacy: The IdaMae Foundation shared today that Dolph will be getting his own day, November 17, officially recognized by the states of Tennessee and Georgia. It’s referred to as Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service.

The foundation will be serving lunch, giving free haircuts, and providing free winter kits in Dolph’s hometown of Memphis. They’re encouraging everyone to perform an act of service and tag it with #DolphDay and #DolphServiceDay.

The anniversary of his death is coming up later this month, and his longtime partner Mia Jaye shared a painful, vulnerable tribute to him on social media a few days ago. “Today is a week from the anniversary of me losing Adolph, and this almost year has been the most challenging year I’ve ever had to face in my life,” Jaye said in a video. “And it’s like the closer I get to this earmark … it’s like trying to be positive about something so messed up, it comes to a breaking point to where it’s like it’s really just unfair, man.”