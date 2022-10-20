Music

Young Fathers Announce The New Album ‘Heavy Heavy’ And Share The Cathartic And Turbulent ‘I Saw’

TwitterStaff Writer

Nearly five years after the release of the divinely explosive Cocoa Sugar, Mercury Prize-winning Scottish trio Young Fathers will be back with a new album. The band announced today that their fourth album, Heavy Heavy, is due out on February 3rd of next year and Kayus Bankole, Alloysious Massaquoi, and G. Hastings made it all in a sheltered state in a basement studio where they took a, “Let the demons out and deal with it,” approach, Bankole says. “Make sense of it after.”

Along with the announcement, they’ve released the album’s second single, “I Saw.” It’s furious, cultish bravado is in contrast to the slow-burning pace of the emotive “Geronimo,” which came out in July and is nothing short of one of the best songs of 2022.

The video for “I Saw” was directed by David Uzochukwu and pits the music to a carnal, contortionist, and sometimes grotesque fireside seance on the beach. It aptly speaks to the sentiment of the song, which the band describes as, “A big bully with sh*te down their leg, still swaggering. That pamphlet through your door blaming the establishment and immigrants for everything going wrong. The stench of long-dead empire, trudging along, a psychological hammer to your head in every step. The delusion.”

Watch the video for “I Saw” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Heavy Heavy below.

Young Fathers Heavy Heavy
Young Fathers

1. “Rice”
2. “I Saw”
3. “Drum”
4. “Tell Somebody”
5. “Geronimo”
6. “Shoot Me Down”
7. “Ululation”
8. “Sink Or Swim”
9. “Holy Moly”
10. “Be Your Lady”

Heavy Heavy is out on 02/02/2023 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Van Buren Records Sneer At Doubters And Reinforce Their Increasing Greatness With ‘DSM’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×