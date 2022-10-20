Nearly five years after the release of the divinely explosive Cocoa Sugar, Mercury Prize-winning Scottish trio Young Fathers will be back with a new album. The band announced today that their fourth album, Heavy Heavy, is due out on February 3rd of next year and Kayus Bankole, Alloysious Massaquoi, and G. Hastings made it all in a sheltered state in a basement studio where they took a, “Let the demons out and deal with it,” approach, Bankole says. “Make sense of it after.”

Along with the announcement, they’ve released the album’s second single, “I Saw.” It’s furious, cultish bravado is in contrast to the slow-burning pace of the emotive “Geronimo,” which came out in July and is nothing short of one of the best songs of 2022.

The video for “I Saw” was directed by David Uzochukwu and pits the music to a carnal, contortionist, and sometimes grotesque fireside seance on the beach. It aptly speaks to the sentiment of the song, which the band describes as, “A big bully with sh*te down their leg, still swaggering. That pamphlet through your door blaming the establishment and immigrants for everything going wrong. The stench of long-dead empire, trudging along, a psychological hammer to your head in every step. The delusion.”

Watch the video for “I Saw” above and check out the album artwork and tracklist for Heavy Heavy below.

1. “Rice”

2. “I Saw”

3. “Drum”

4. “Tell Somebody”

5. “Geronimo”

6. “Shoot Me Down”

7. “Ululation”

8. “Sink Or Swim”

9. “Holy Moly”

10. “Be Your Lady”

Heavy Heavy is out on 02/02/2023 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.