Puerto Rican rapper/singer Young Miko has been on the up-and-up lately. After releasing her debut album Att. last year, Miko just finished a run of shows supporting Billie Eilish on the Hit Me Hard And Soft tour. She also had a feature on Central Cee’s new album from earlier this year, Can’t Rush Greatness. Now she’s at the dawn of her own new era: Last week, she announced Do Not Disturb, a new album set for early next month.

She also shared the single “Likey Likey.” On the rap track, she’s back in full “trap kitty” mode (like the title of her 2022 debut EP).

Miko also recently announced her first headlining show at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, and the show sold out quickly, in 90 minutes, so a second was added.

Listen to “Likey Likey” above and find the Do Not Disturb cover art and tracklist below, along with Miko’s upcoming tour dates.