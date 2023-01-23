Karol G proved to be the top female Latin artist of 2022 on the streaming and touring front. At last night’s Calibash concert in Los Angeles, she used her platform to highlight another Latina artist on the rise: Young Miko.

Calibash was a two-day Latin concert that took place at the Crypto.com Arena. Karol G headlined Sunday night. The line-up also included Becky G, Feid, Sech, Blessd, and Farruko. Puerto Rican duo Zion y Lennox dropped out of the event after their flight couldn’t make it to LA on time.

During her set, Karol G took a moment to cheers with the audience. She raised her cup to Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko who was in the audience. Karol G called Young Miko to the stage to cheers with. She also sang a bit of Young Miko’s song “Putero.”

“There are new artists constantly that one goes crazy over, and tonight, there is one in the crowd called Young Miko,” Karol G said in Spanish. “She’s from Puerto Rico! My second home. Invite me on a song so we can kill it together.”

Since the release of her debut EP Trap Kitty last year, Young Miko has emerged as a strong female and queer voice in the Latin trap scene. She freely raps about her bisexual identity in her sassy songs like “Bi” and “Riri.” During his homecoming concerts in Puerto Rico last July, Bad Bunny invited Young Miko to the stage to perform “Riri.”