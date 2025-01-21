Central Cee has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming debut album, Can’t Rush Greatness, along with its features — which run the gamut from trap mainstays like 21 Savage and Lil Baby to fellow UK rap pioneers like Dave and Skepta. Drill godfather Lil Durk also appears, but the big surprise is Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko, whose profile skyrocketed in 2024 thanks to collaborations with Bizarrap, Feid, and Netflix’s League Of Legends series, Arcane.

Of the promised collaborations, fans have already heard his songs with Atlanta rappers 21 Savage (“GBP“) and Lil Baby (“Band4Band“), while his 2024 singles “I Will” and “Moi” with British singer Raye do not appear on the tracklist he shared via his Instagram Story. And although he and Dave previously collaborated extensively, resulting in their EP Split Decision and its hit record “Sprinter,” it appears they kept something stashed for Cee’s eventual debut.

You can check out the full tracklist below.

Can’t Rush Greatness is out January 24 via Columbia Records. You can pre-save it here.

Central Cee Can’t Rush Greatness Tracklist

01. “No Introduction”

02. “5 Star”

03. “Gata” Feat. Young Miko

04. “St. Patrick’s”

05. “GBP” Feat. 21 Savage

06. “Top Freestyle”

07. “Up North”

08. “CRG” Feat. Dave

09. “Limitless”

10. “Now We’re Strangers”

11. “Truth In The Lies” Feat. Lil Durk

12. “Then” Feat. Skepta

13. “Band4Band” Feat. Lil Baby

14. “Gen Z Luv”

15. “Walk In Warehouse”

16. “Must Be”

17. “Don’t Know Anymore”