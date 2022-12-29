Since the news broke about members of Young Thug’s imprint label, Young Slime Life, being charged with several crimes, including racketeering, murder, armed robbery, etc., at least seven members have entered a guilty plea in the case.

The latest YSL member to step forward is Antonio “Mount Tounk” Sledge, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the RICO act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sledge has been sentenced to 15 years on probation. Other YSL members that have entered a guilty plea include Thugger’s brother, Unfoonk, whose real name is Quintavis Grier, and Gunna. This information comes only two weeks before the RICO trial against the alleged “gang.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitiuon, as part of the guilty plea, Sledge has agreed to testify (if called upon to do so at trial), possess no guns, commit no criminal acts, and will have to submit to random drug screenings. If Sledge tests positive for any drugs in his system, he will be required to enter a drug rehab within 30 days.

The former YSL member will also have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless “he is working, going to school, or a medical emergency arises.” He is also required to have absolutely no contact with any of the co-defendants.