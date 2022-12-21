As the trial date in the racketeering case against YSL Records nears, yet another member of the label/crew has accepted a plea deal for release. Unfoonk might be a lesser-known name among the roster to casual fans, but longtime followers are probably aware that he’s probably the closest member to YSL founder Young Thug, as he’s Thugger’s older brother. Like Gunna and Walter Murphy before him, Unfoonk pled guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and a count of theft by the reception of stolen property on Tuesday (December 21), according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Unfoonk, whose real name is Quantavious Grier, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with two years commuted to time served and the remaining 10 to probation. He must also complete 750 hours of community service and stay away from anyone else listed in the 56-count indictment against YSL, including his brother. On Instagram, Unfoonk addressed brewing rumors that he testified against Thug, writing, “Damn, people really think I told on my own brother SMH. Show me in my paperwork I told on anybody lol. I’m not even finna entertain any of it. Peace and blessings.”

The fact that so many members of YSL were offered plea deals in exchange for release seems to lend credence to Murphy’s lawyer’s theory that the true target of the indictment was Young Thug all along. The case has drawn scrutiny and criticism for using Thug’s lyrics to tie him to the alleged criminal enterprise, with some calling it an effort by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis to burnish her resume with a high-profile conviction.

