Young Thug And Gunna Were Among 28 YSL Members Charged With Racketeering, Murder, Armed Robbery, And More

Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life (YSL) record label has been doing well over the past couple of years. The label reached new heights at the end of 2019 when Young Thug released his debut album So Much Fun and earned his and the label’s first No. 1 album. Their success continued in the years that followed as the label secured four more chart-topping releases: Gunna’s Wunna and DS4EVER, the label’s 2021 compilation album Slime Language 2, and Thug’s Punk. With all of this being said, it seems like all of it is about to come crashing down as Thug, Gunna, and 28 other members of YSL were hit with several federal charges.

The news was first broken by Michael Seiden from Atlanta’s WSBTV (via Complex). Thug and Gunna were among 28 YSL members charged in a 56-count indictment in Fulton County, Georgia. Thug was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail and it’s unknown if Gunna or any other YSL members were taken into custody. The charges against YSL, which is characterized as a “criminal street gang,” include conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, and participation in criminal street gang activity. Gunna is reportedly facing one count of conspiracy to violate (RICO), while Thug’s charges are much more serious.

According to Seiden, who looked over an 88-page indictment letter, Young Thug is accused of commissioning the use of a 2014 Infiniti sedan that he rented from Hertz used in the 2015 murder of Donovan Thomas Jr. Additionally, two YSL associates, Christian Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin, are accused of seeking Thug’s permission to make a second murder attempt on YFN Lucci during his imprisonment in Fulton County Jail.

