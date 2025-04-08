Young Thug Is Stunned By A Fan’s Huge Tattoo Based On A Misheard Lyric

Recently, somebody — a Young Thug fan, apparently — shared a photo of their back tattoo, which features an illustration of three galloping horses, below the words, “Horses don’t stop, they keep going,” an apparent nod to Thug’s song “Digits.” The problem, though, is that those aren’t the words, as the lyric is actually, “Hustlers don’t stop, they keep going.”

Thug himself caught wind of the ink and responded on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “And that’s y I’m talking with more clarity UY SCUTI… dam bro…”

As Genius notes, the hustlers/horses misunderstanding has long been a meme among Thug fans (here’s an example). So, while the tattoo has been presented as a mistake, it’s possible, perhaps even likely, that the fan didn’t really make a mistake, but was just playing off the long-running joke.

Thug, meanwhile, is on the comeback trail since being released from jail in 2024. Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2025 lineup was announced recently, and Thug is on it, so the festival is currently set to mark his first live performance since his release (unless something earlier comes up). Interestingly, also on that lineup are Don Toliver and Yeat together, marking their first time taking the stage together as a duo.