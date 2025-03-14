Young Thug makes his first music video appearance in years in the long-awaited clip for Lil Baby’s “Dum Dumb & Dumber” with Future. The video sees the three Atlanta rappers head to Miami, where they ball out, throwing cash at the strip club and doing donuts by the docks, dressing up their relatively low-key ensembles (jeans, undershirts) with designer accessories, from diamond bracelets and necklaces to a demon mask for Thug and Future wearing either the puffiest winter hat I’ve ever seen or the removable hood from a designer coat.

“Dum Dumb & Dumber” appears on Lil Baby’s new album WHAM (Who Hard As Me), alongside other braggartly tracks like “F U 2X,” “By Myself” with Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez, and “Redbone” with GloRilla. It’s also Lil Baby’s first album of the year, as he plans to release its follow-up/companion, Dominique, sometime this spring. Shortly after that, he’ll be taking off on his WHAM World Tour, which begins in June and concludes in October in Australia.

It’s also nice to see signs of life from Young Thug, who was released from jail late last year after accepting a plea deal in his racketeering trial.

Watch Lil Baby’s “Dum Dumb & Dumber” video with Future and Young Thug above.