Los Angeles is the capital of the global music industry. From studios where iconic albums have been recorded to historic venues where careers have launched, LA is a city with music in its bones. Of course, you can’t miss a show at the Hollywood Bowl or SoFi Stadium, but LA’s music scene goes far beyond the large and recognizable concerts. The city’s hotels, restaurants, and museums also embrace the rhythm—whether it’s jazz-filled supper clubs or rooftop lounges with live DJs—making it easy to immerse yourself in LA’s vibrant music culture day and night. Read on for the ultimate LA guide for music lovers.

Venues Winston House (Venice Beach): This standout music venue began as a grassroots movement in 2015, hosting intimate concerts in a Venice loft before expanding into a stylish supper club. It has welcomed artists like Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, and more, offering a warm, eclectic atmosphere designed to foster connection and creativity. Hollywood Palladium (Hollywood): This concert hall flawlessly blends rich history with striking Art Deco architecture. It first opened in 1940 with a legendary debut featuring Tommy Dorsey and a young Frank Sinatra. The Greek Theatre (Griffith Park): Since 1930, this beautiful open-air amphitheater has been nestled in the hills of Griffith Park, showcasing timeless classical architecture inspired by ancient Greek amphitheaters. Hotels The Aster (Hollywood): Located at the storied intersection of Hollywood and Vine, this boutique hotel offers views of the iconic Capitol Records building from its expansive rooftop bar and restaurant. Guests can also enjoy a variety of music-related events, from rooftop performances to intimate shows in the Cabaret space. The West Hollywood EDITION (West Hollywood): Perfectly situated on Sunset Boulevard, this sleek retreat is just steps from iconic venues like The Roxy, Whisky a Go Go, and The Troubadour. Guests can soak up the city’s legendary rock ’n’ roll history by day and return to modern luxury by night. The Culver Hotel (Culver City): Steeped in classic cinematic history, this landmark is ideal for those drawn to sounds beyond current pop culture. Its proximity to Culver Studios and Sony Pictures Studios adds to the hotel’s creative ambiance.

Restaurants The Baked Potato (Studio City): This legendary, intimate jazz club has hosted nightly live music since 1970, offering a heartfelt atmosphere and the chance to rub shoulders with jazz and fusion artists. True to its name, the club pairs music with indulgent baked potatoes piled high with creative toppings, adding a quirky, delicious twist to LA’s live music experiences. Delilah (West Hollywood): This lavish, Gatsby-inspired venue features chandeliers, velvet couches, and refined American cuisine—including filet mignon and lobster. The celebrity hotspot also surprises guests with live entertainment. Perch (Downtown): For sweeping skyline views paired with live music, head to Perch. Guests enjoy nightly R&B, jazz, and pop performances in a lively, atmospheric setting. Things to Do GRAMMY Museum (Downtown): What better way to explore LA’s eclectic music scene than by reflecting on the industry’s biggest award show? The museum features exhibits on past winners, iconic performances, and interactive experiences. Amoeba Music (Hollywood): Browse the world’s largest independent record store. This famous Hollywood location spans an entire block, offering an endless collection of vinyl, CDs, DVDs, and rare finds. Amoeba also hosts free in-store performances and artist signings. Hollywood Forever Cemetery (Hollywood): Beyond its historic grounds, this cemetery hosts summer concerts and special music-themed events, including tribute screenings with live soundtracks. Visitors can also pay respects to music legends like Dee Dee Ramone and Chris Cornell.