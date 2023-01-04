Despite all the rumors swirling around the on-again-off-again couple, Yung Miami and Diddy aren’t slowing down. The mogul recently brought the City Girls rapper along for a New Year’s Eve family yacht trip. Joining for the special occasion were his mother, his children — Quincy, King, Justin, Dior, Chance, Jessie, and D’Lila — and his newest bundle of joy, Love Sean Combs, as well as her mother, 28 cyber specialist Dana Tran.

Diddy dropped two posts on his Instagram, one featuring Miami and him getting cozy with each other and another with a set of his children, mother, and Tran enjoying their time on the luxury sailboat.

Fans assumed there was trouble in paradise after the Bad Boy Records CEO announced that he would be fathering a child, Love Sean Combs, this past December. The world was left wondering if Miami knew about the news before it was shared online. During a recent episode of her podcast Caresha, Please, featuring G Herbo, the rapper and host got very candid about her complicated relationship with the billionaire hitmaker. Miami revealed that she was, in fact, aware of Diddy’s child and that announcement “didn’t come as a surprise” after the Chicago rapper boldly asked her about the situation.

“Yeah, I did. I think communication is the key,” she said. “I feel like when you [are] dealing with somebody, communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”