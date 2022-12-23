diddy miami diddygiving 2022
Getty Image
Music

Yung Miami Said Diddy’s Baby Announcement Didn’t Come As A Surprise: ‘Communication Is The Key’

Many viewers tuned into the season premiere of Yung Miami‘s talk show, Caresha Please. In this episode, which dropped today (December 22) on Revolt, the City Girl spoke with rapper G Herbo, who had some questions for her.

Earlier this month, Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child, Love Sean Combs, which came as a surprise to the internet. TMZ later reported that the mother of the baby was a 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist named Dana Tran, and not his current girlfriend, Miami. As the news shocked the internet, there was one question on everyone’s mind: Did Miami know that Diddy was expecting a baby?

Herbo was bold enough to ask Miami this during the show, to which she responded, “Yeah, I did. I think communication is the key. I feel like when you dealing with somebody communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Herbo asked Miami if she would have another baby. Miami, who is already the mother of two children, revealed she is open to the possibility.

“If it happens, I’m gonna do it,” she said, noting that she currently is not taking any birth control medication.

You can watch the full episode of Caresha Please above.

Tags: , , ,
Listen To This
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×