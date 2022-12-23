Many viewers tuned into the season premiere of Yung Miami‘s talk show, Caresha Please. In this episode, which dropped today (December 22) on Revolt, the City Girl spoke with rapper G Herbo, who had some questions for her.

Earlier this month, Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child, Love Sean Combs, which came as a surprise to the internet. TMZ later reported that the mother of the baby was a 28-year-old cybersecurity specialist named Dana Tran, and not his current girlfriend, Miami. As the news shocked the internet, there was one question on everyone’s mind: Did Miami know that Diddy was expecting a baby?

Herbo was bold enough to ask Miami this during the show, to which she responded, “Yeah, I did. I think communication is the key. I feel like when you dealing with somebody communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Herbo asked Miami if she would have another baby. Miami, who is already the mother of two children, revealed she is open to the possibility.

“If it happens, I’m gonna do it,” she said, noting that she currently is not taking any birth control medication.

You can watch the full episode of Caresha Please above.